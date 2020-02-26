BLOSSOM — Mayor Charlotte Burge says she is praying for no more “monsoons” after she ordered city workers to put a temporary patch on potholes in front of the elementary school’s student drop-off.
An angry parent posted photographs of deep potholes in the street in front of the school, and then brought a complaint to Blossom City Council last Thursday night.
“The next day I checked the city yard to see what materials we had available, and told (public works director Jack Baker) to fix it the best he could,” Burge said. “It cost the city about $300.”
With a chance of rain during the weekend, Baker said he waited until Monday morning to apply lime rock as a fill.
“It won’t be a complete waste using lime rock because it should harden and then be a good road base,” Baker said.
Blossom resident Tarren Ballard Bangs last week posted photos of the potholes on social media, and then reported on her trip to City Council.
“I was told with the weather they would not ask our city guys to go out & waste their time or materials to fill in the potholes temporarily b/c it just would not hold up for very long in the weather conditions,” Bangs posted. “I argued the fact that it only made sense to me to fill in the potholes as best we could for the time being, even if it had to be done every other week to avoid disruption of the school traffic & it causing a dangerous situation for our students.”
Bangs praised Councilor Larry Bridges for speaking against a proposal to provide AirMedCare insurance for council members. She quoted him as saying he could not vote to spend money for the policy when the city has no money to fix potholes.
The mayor confirmed both Bang’s presence at the meeting and Bridges’ opposition to the AirMedCare proposal, which did not pass. Earlier, the council approved the policy for the city’s four full-time employees.
With a budget of less than $400,000 a year, Burge said the city has a hard time supplying needed services for its roughly 1,600 residents, as estimated in 2017 by the U.S Census Bureau.
“We are a poor, rural community, and there is not a street in this town that doesn’t need work,” Burge said. “That’s why we try to make our money go as far as possible by not putting down materials that are going to wash away. We need to be patient for drier weather to fix potholes.”
Burge said each spring, city officials assess damage to all streets and then prioritize repairs based on the number of houses on the street and the amount of traffic. A temporary employee is then hired to do patch work.
“We try to get grants to help us replace streets when we can, and try to do at least one every couple of years,” Burge said. “This year we are going to take down Bois d’ Arc to the base, clean out the ditches and build the street back.”
Because the Department of Public Safety uses Bois d’Arc to reroute traffic around Blossom when frequent traffic accidents occur, Burge said heavy trucks have torn up the roadway.
