Despite initial dicey discussion at Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night, a new business could be setting up shop on 20th Street NE in the near future.
The commission approved, after some discussion, a zoning change for a lot located near First Christian Church. Local resident Jesse Bridges proposed changing the lot from office to general retail zoning so he could open a thrift store, selling home decor and secondhand items with his business partner, Steve Fletcher.
City Engineer Carla Eastman expressed initial hesitation about the change.
“Current zoning is office, but it’s surrounded by a hodge podge,” she said. “Because a general retail zoning district would allow uses that include hotel/motel, rec center … lots of different service-oriented businesses, we felt that would be a bit too intensive for a residential area.”
Eastman added it would prove difficult to make the building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and that parking was limited on the lot. Other board members said they had to consider not only the immediate future use of the land, but also long-term effects of the zoning change and potential future use of the property.
Some also had concerns about the location on a main thoroughfare and wondered if the business’s traffic would pose a danger to other drivers.
Bridges, who attended the meeting, said the area is primarily commercialized already and the change wouldn’t affect much in the future. He also said the business would have a sign for parking to direct the flow of traffic on the lot.
The board ultimately decided they didn’t see the lots returning to residential use in the future, and that the area would continue to see commercial development going forward. They approved the change, much to Bridges’ happiness.
The change will go to Paris City Council for final approval later on this month before the business can be launched.
