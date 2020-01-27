In the months following the vaping panic from this summer, schools are filling the gaps left by state legislation while students face increasingly serious legal consequences.
North Lamar ISD has stepped up efforts to regulate vaping on its campuses. Several sensors, at a cost of roughly $1,000 each, are being installed at the high school to monitor areas where security cameras are not allowed, Superintendent Kelli Stewart told trustees at a recent board meeting. The sensors — which detect a wide range of scents including smoke, THC, formaldehyde, fingernail polish and more — send email or text notifications to administrators.
“We purchased them to put in the high school first to see if they are helpful, and if we see they are helpful we will place them in the middle school as well,” Stewart said. “Vaping is something school administrators across the nation are having to deal with.”
Other schools in the area have also warned about the dangers of vaping, hosting anti-vaping seminars and discussion forums. Prairiland and Paris ISDs both did so in recent months. Chisum ISD shared a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press release on vaping lung injuries in November via Facebook, writing: “The CDC reports new findings about lung injuries associated with vaping. Please talk to your student about the dangers associated with vaping.”
Under new state laws, students could face felony charges for vaping THC. In school districts across the state, officials are cracking down. Vape detectors and drug-sniffing dogs have made the rounds. In some districts, students must sign out to use the bathroom during class.
Schools are trying to keep up as reports of lung injuries and deaths peak. But without drug labs at their fingertips, they are often unequipped to make the call on whether vape pens are loaded with nicotine or harder drugs — a small distinction that makes all the difference.
This summer, the CDC began investigating severe lung injuries and deaths linked to vaping. More than 2,400 people were hospitalized and at least 52 people have died as of late. Texas accounted for more than 200 injuries and one death; almost all of Texas’ cases are tied to vaping THC oil and involved minors.
State lawmakers plan to make vaping a priority in the next legislative session. But they won’t be able to pass any new laws until 2021. School officials, who are seeing the issue play out now, are doing their best to keep up. The lag prompted the Texas Association of School Boards to release its own guidelines in December.
“Possession of a prohibited item may lead to a range of disciplinary consequences,” the guidelines state. “Possession of certain prohibited items like drugs or drug paraphernalia may lead to expulsion, while lesser offenses may lead to consequences such as in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, or placement in a disciplinary alternative education program.”
Until officials can pass concrete laws, the schools are doing their best to inform parents and students on the risks and consequences. Meanwhile, state representatives worry.
“I’m very concerned that the approach we take with our young people and our school districts needs to be less nebulous and much more specific and much more aggressive,” state Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, said at a committee hearing in December 2019.
