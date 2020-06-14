Despite the blistering heat, hundreds of families and friends packed the stands at the North Lamar High School football field to support the graduating Class of 2020. Cheers erupted from the stands as the students, clad in blue gowns, walked in neat lines to their seats to “Pomp and Circumstance,” heads held high.
Following a short invocation and welcome speech, Superintendent Kelli Stewart welcomed salutatorian Kaitlyn Conlin to the stage. For Conlin and her peers, this school year took an unexpected turn to say the least. Due to the coronavirus, North Lamar had its last day of classes on March 6. Students didn’t realize that it would be their last day of high school as they knew it. Conlin spoke about the pandemic and how it changed the lives of the North Lamar community.
“Class of 2020, what a year it has been,” Conlin said. “For most of us, the school year started out in an ordinary way, but it became the most extraordinary school year in history. Our classrooms morphed into our living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms. Our parents became our teachers and our siblings became our classmates.”
Conlin praised her peers and teachers for their resilience, adaptability and positive attitudes throughout the past few months, but added in some humor that got the crowd chuckling.
“Hopefully we have learned a few important lessons from this unusual time,” she said. “First lesson learned: Never let your supply of toilet paper run out.”
The salutatorian closed by recognizing the different paths her fellow graduates intend to take and wishing them success, wherever they may end up.
“Some of us may go to college, some may go straight into the workforce, and some of us to the military,” Conlin said. “In fact, two have already graduated and left for bootcamp. No matter what plans you have, just remember how much work you put in to get to where you are today. I commend every single one of you.”
After cheers and applause, valedictorian Symphony Hill took to the stage. Hill’s hard work and high grades earned her a spot at Texas A & M University in Commerce where she intends to major in nursing. She echoed what Conlin said in her speech: The Class of 2020 overcame all obstacles that came their way, and if they can make it through a global pandemic, they can make it through anything.
“This day belongs to us, and nothing — not even a global pandemic — can take that away from us,” Hill said.
She added heartfelt encouragement to all of her peers in their future endeavors, wishing them success and reminding them that even though high school may be over, this is just the beginning.
“No matter where life takes you after this ceremony is over, do something great,” Hill said. “We’ve already gone through one of the craziest senior years in history, so I think at this point, we’re capable of doing just about anything.”
After the ceremony, students flooded into the parking lot into the open arms of their parents, relatives and friends. Katie Holley held her hat in her hand and walked briskly off the field to find her dad. She said he had been her biggest cheerleader throughout her time in school, and she wouldn’t have made it through without him, especially after her mom passed away. Looking back, Holley offered advice to future graduates, saying that even if obstacles come their way, if they push hard enough, they can make it.
“Just keep going,” she said. “No matter what it is you’re going through, just keep going. Keep a steady head and you’ll be fine.”
As happy graduates streamed into the parking lot, they were greeted with shouts of joy and excitement from family members. Karmyn Moore stood with her necked craned, looking for her niece in the crowd. She said she was bursting with pride for her niece, particularly because of her involvement with the band.
“She started her freshman year and moved on and advanced and accelerated playing her French horn,” Moore said. “She made state and that was something I was so proud of her for because I was in the North Lamar band when I graduated from here.”
Moore said her niece has plans to attend Oklahoma State University and although she’ll be sad to see her go, she’s proud of all of her accomplishments. As she looked around trying to spot her in the crowd, Moore offered up some advice for the young woman.
“I’d tell her that it is her future and only her future and whatever choices she makes, she has to own them and be proud of them,” Moore said. “And just be proud of herself in anything and everything she does.”
