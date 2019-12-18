Accountant Johnna McNeal of Malnory, McNeal and Co. commended Chisum ISD in her audit presentation Tuesday night as she reviewed the district’s merger with Roxton ISD.
“The district is constantly working on trying to better your internal controls, shore things up,” McNeal said. “You guys do a good job of meeting with various departments and campuses to say ‘what can we do about internal controls? How can we make things stronger?’”
McNeal said the district’s audit was “very unusual” due to the consolidation with Roxton ISD. The reports reflected the districts’ assets as two separate entities, as well as one district post-merger. While the audit was unique, Chisum received a clean review, and McNeal commended the district’s fund balances, budget practices and internal controls.
“This audit year was unlike any other audit that Chisum will ever see, hopefully, because of the consolidation process that we just went through with Roxton,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “So hats off to everyone involved in the audit. (The merger) has been a good process, and this right here, tonight, will kind of bring it all to a close.”
In addition to reviewing the audit, the district approved the Texas Association of School Board policy update 114, which included a list of new procedural policies based on changes from the 86th Legislature; the Chisum Wellness Plan; and budget amendments for bus scanner equipment and removing a faulty smoke detector from a locker room.
The board also discussed changes that will be made in the new year for handling of student activity funds. McNeal said the balance was typically “a huge area for off-the-book fraud.”
“When you think about it, it’s small exchanges of money over time, but it’s a huge area. If you looked across the state of Texas or across the U.S. at where fraud happens in school districts, it’s athletic receipts, it’s student activity money and it’s lunch money,” she said. “That’s where you’re getting cash transactions, and you’ve got lots of different hands and things are exchanging kind of fast.”
Administrative staff will be meeting in January to discuss strengthening the district’s procedures for the account, such as deposit procedures, Chalaire said.
“We want to be proactive in starting them in the second semester,” he said. “We’re tightening up our internal controls, just like checks and balances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.