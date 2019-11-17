Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Nov.18, 2019.
These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FM 79 at Loop 286, Lamar County: Watch for workers and equipment along southwest exit ramp while crews perform slope repair work.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.
US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.
