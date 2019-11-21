Those in attendance at a Friendship Friday event at CitySquare, 2515 Bonham St., will have the opportunity to use creative skills to illustrate a Bible verse.
“It’s called Bible Journaling, and it is a new class offered by the city of Paris,” public works secretary Carla Trent said about the 10 a.m. class, which will meet once a month on the third Friday.
Supplies will be furnished or attendees can bring their own Bible and journal, Trent said.
This week’s Scripture is Psalms 107:1:“O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good; for His mercy endureth forever.”
After discussing the scripture’s meaning and ways the verse can be applied to everyday life during this holiday season and beyond, attendees will then illustrate the verse either in the margins of their Bible or in an accompanying journal, Trent said.
