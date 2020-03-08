The Lamar County Contenders have something to contend with.
The non-profit organization that sends adults to the Special Olympics held their annual fundraiser, Feed the Flame, Friday night, and raised over $15,000, according to leader Paula Liles.
“I think everyone had a wonderful time,” Liles said. “Our group has no funding, period, and our volunteers go above and beyond.”
The event served barbecue, with brisket, ham and other pork cuts with potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw and desserts at the Paris Elks Lodge, and all of it was made by volunteers, she said.
“We could cater, but that would take over ½ of our profits,” Liles said.
One of the contenders, Joseph Klaber, said he loved to run.
“I’m in the 100-meter dash,” he said proudly. “I’m the fastest.”
The group hosted silent and live auctions, featuring items such as a grill, decorated wagon wheels, a wooden flag cooler, a coffee bar and 50” 4K television. Live entertainment was provided by Rue 82, with frontman Karl Louis.
And all of this is to help those with special needs attend the Special Olympics, according to Kip McClinchie.
“They are wonderful kids, and it’s all Lamar County,” he said. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving.”
Another member of the organization, Bill Taylor, said this year, for the summer state Special Olympics, which feature track and field events, they have 40 athletes.
“Everything we bring in goes to the athletic program,” he said, “(including) uniforms, entry fees to the Special Olympic competitions, food, lodging, snacks, transportation and anything having to do with staying one day up to four days. We need all the funding we can get.”
The example she uses, for how much it all costs, is last year’s summer games the group spent over $8,000 total for three days at the events, Liles said.
“I would just like to thank everyone that came out and donated,” she said. “We take donations at any time. I don’t think we could do this without them.”
For more information on how to help, contact Liles at 903-517-5993 or Taylor at 816-447-6181. The group also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/1206361389395229.
