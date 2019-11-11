BUSAN, South Korea — Will Donaldson, a 1992 Chisum High School graduate, accepted on behalf of his deceased father, Robert Cook, the Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal in Busan, South Korea on Tuesday.
The medal was presented by Hwang Hoo-yeon, director, Ulsan District Office of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Republic of Korea.
Donaldson, an honorably discharged U.S. Marine sergeant, participated in the 2019 Korean War Veterans Revisit Korea Program, which was formed to express gratitude to Korean War veterans from 21 UN allied nations and build their pride by allowing them to witness how Korea enjoys peace and prosperity thanks to their noble sacrifices and dedication. This year’s program included 116 veterans and their families attending events and honors in Busan and Seoul over five days.
Donaldson's father served in the Korean War with the 82nd Airborne Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, Eighth United States Army, and the 2nd and 7th Infantry Divisions.
Donaldson himself served as a combat correspondent in Korea during Force Recon Exercise 95-I at the Marine Corps Expeditionary Camp, Pohang and Seoul. His permanent duty stations included Marine Barracks, Ground Defense Security Forces, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and 3d Marine Division, Okinawa, Japan and Headquarters, Marine Corps at the Pentagon.
(0) comments
