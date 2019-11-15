Andrew and Asher Thomas, 15 and 14, said hours of practice went into their band honors.
While this is true for all students, it’s a little more emphatic for Andrew and Asher. The pair have been homeschooled for two years now, and both made second chair at Oklahoma Baptist University’s honor band.
“I could have done better,” Asher said. “I’m glad I made the band. I practiced for hours. I played through (the music) 20 to 30 times a day.”
The sons of Matt and Amber Thomas said they both feel great about the award, which is a competition open to public and homeschooled students in the Oklahoma and the northeastern part of Texas. The award is on scale with a student winning UIL all state band honors, Amber Thomas said.
“They made it last year, too,” she said.
The boys practice at home, get tutoring from their grandfather, who spent years as a school band director in Oklahoma, and travel to Sherman once a week to participate in lessons through the Oklahoma Homeschool Band Association. The brothers are trained on a range of percussive instruments, including the xylophone, the timpani, and the snare drum, and both play the piano. Andrew has even progressed to the point where he is starting to teach others how to play, she said.
“I’m a bit biased, but that family is very talented,” their mother said.
The family spent a few years researching homeschooling before they moved to Paris, Amber Thomas said, and found the Oklahoma homeschool band group, which had expanded to cover part of Northeast Texas.
Now, through the Christian Homeschool in Paris group, the Thomases are working to bring that kind of opportunity to the Lamar County area.
“We’re trying to get a small percussion group here,” she said.
The homeschool band association will send a teacher out for music lessons to an area if there are at least 20 families committed to the program.
For information about the band, contact Amber Thomas at Amberm.thomas@yahoo.com
