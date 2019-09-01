The Paris ISD board of trustees agreed to drop the district’s property insurance at Friday’s called meeting, but stopped short of switching insurers because there wasn’t a quorum.
Board members Becki Norment, Danny Hooten and board president George Fisher were absent, so when the vote came down to agree on a new insurer, with Clifton Fendley abstaining, the board didn’t have enough trustees to get it approved.
Business manager Tish Holleman said the district’s insurer, Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative, basically doubled Paris ISD’s premium to $353,000 a month after the district paid the contract rate for $172,178 for it at the end of June.
“We’re not comfortable staying with that co-op,” she said.
Because of claims the year before from hurricanes and flooding, the co-op raised the costs on Paris ISD this year and moved the starting date of the policy to August. Holleman said they have no idea how solvent the co-op is right now and added she didn’t know if the worst did happen whether the insurer could even pay a major claim.
“If you don’t have any confidence the claim will be paid, then what is the purpose?” Board Vice President Jenny Wilson said.
Holleman said after bidding out the insurance this month, the district got back only one quote, for $322,000, which confirmed that all premiums had gone up across the board for school districts, but the new co-op allowed for a $250,000 deductible, as opposed to the previous insurer with a $500,000 deductible.
The district’s lawyers drafted a letter to the district’s insurers citing the abrupt changes the company has made in the district’s insurance contract, calling it a breach of contract, as a reason to cancel the policy. The board unanimously agreed to send the letter to the co-op. Holleman said the district should get a refund, but the insurer may deduct for coverage in July and August, and there may be a financial penalty for ending coverage early.
“The fine print says we should get a refund of some sort, but we don’t know what that will be,” Holleman said, adding it all came down to how the insurer interpreted the interlocal agreement the district filed for the insurance.
The board also approved Paris ISD joining another co-op, called the SchoolGap Protect Program, which helps districts with their new high deductibles, which will cost the district $22,000 to join. In non-claim years, Paris will pool with other districts to cover high deductibles, and in a claim year, the other districts will help Paris ISD cover its deductible.
The board will meet again at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to vote on a new insurer.
