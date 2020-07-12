The Lamar County Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom.
A public hearing will take place to discuss a “no thru trucks” sign for
CR 16240.
Discussion and possible action will be taken on a final plat for Friessen’s Subdivision and a plat for The Ranche at Meadow Creek subdivision, both in precinct two.
A presentation will be given regarding the Coronavirus Relief Fund Act and an update on repairs to the courthouse and other county properties.
A Space License Agreement with the American Red Cross to use space in a county building will be discussed.
