A statewide increase in car accidents and insurance claims could raise premiums across the board, including in the Paris area, local insurance agent Misty Vaughn said.
“There is an increase in claims, not just in our area, but across the state, even nationwide,” she said. “You know, I’ve been here for six or seven years, and five years ago we would file three to five claims a week. Now, it’s not uncommon for us to file one to two a day.”
Vaughn said rate increases depend on several factors: the number of claims, which she said have increased significantly over the past several years; the increasing cost of car repairs, due to advances in technology and design; and an increase in the number of drivers on the road, which she credited to lower gas prices over the past years.
“It used to cost a lot more to fill up your car, so if people needed a loaf of bread or something, they would just wait until they needed to go out for something else,” she said. “And with car repairs, you now have expensive cameras in the vehicle, things that cost more than having a bumper replaced.”
Crash statistics from TXDOT backed Vaughn’s note on the rising number of claims. In 2018, a reportable crash occurred every 58 seconds and 249,241 people were injured in crashes that year, but the death toll was down from 2017: a decrease of 2.36% from 3,727 deaths to 3,639. Texas’ crash fatality total steadily increased between 2013 and 2017, with nearly a 10% increase over the five-year span. Speeding was the No. 1 cause of Texas traffic fatalities when compared to driving under the influence, drug-related crashes and distracted driving. Statewide mileage also increased: Annual vehicle miles traveled in Texas were up by 3.31% to 282 billion miles.
But TxDOT’s number to note is the estimated economic loss of all motor vehicle crashes in 2018: $38 billion, compared to $22 billion 10 years ago.
As for who could see an increase, Vaughn said that depends on several factors.
“It sometimes varies by the person, the driving record, risk factors identified by the insurance agency — and sometimes it’s just across the board,” she said.
When price hikes are “across the board,” Vaughn said companies base their prices on premiums paid out versus claims paid in. When there is an influx in claims, companies can raise their rates for the area — but agents generally give notice beforehand.
“We do try to give them a heads up, usually 45 days ahead of the policy renewal so they can get everything together and get ready,” Vaughn said.
