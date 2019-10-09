Tresors de Paris Art, Wine, and Craft Beer will host Shera Maher, a noted Taos, New Mexico, artist with Paris roots, from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24, at 125 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
After graduating from Paris High School, Maher attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a BFA in 1987. She studied medical illustration at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and worked as a designer for a jewelry company before deciding to paint full time. Her work embraces many styles, at times playful or symbolic but is always richly colored and composed.
Wine and hors d’ouvres will be served during this chance to meet the artist and learn about her work. For information on Tresors de Paris, call 903-706-5137, email parisartisanalley@gmail.com, or visit on Facebook or at tresorsdeparis.com.
