At the time, Jacie Anderson didn’t know this year’s Cookie Box Creation competition would be her final activity as a Girl Scout.
As she and her younger sister, Mylee Anderson, have done for years, the girls joined several other local scouts in a design competition that transforms Girl Scout cookie boxes into free-standing structures.
In line with the theme “Trailblazing Women,” the girls designed a tour bus replica in memory of popular Tejanos singer Selena, who died at the hands of a trusted employee, but not before she made a name for herself in both the fashion and music worlds.
“I developed a close bond with other girls during my time as a Girl Scout,” the Paris High School senior said, recalling the time spent building this year’s entry and traveling to the Galleria Mall in Dallas to assemble it. “I will always remember the experiences I had.”
Although Scouts finished the exhibits, the coronavirus pandemic closed down the competition when retail activity ended at the mall and the public could not vote for their favorite designs.
With schools closing and students finishing the year at home with distance instruction, Anderson’s troop halted meetings to concentrate on completing the school year at home.
While some troops halted meetings, others turned to virtual meetings and work from home on the many activities provided online by Girl Scouts Northeast Texas, according to Janna Phan, who also serves as a troop leader, local membership liaison and retail associate at Camp Gambill, a summer Girl Scout camp near Paris.
“The Council and volunteers have stepped up to keeping the Girl Scout organization as normal as possible,” Phan said. “Our organization is staying positive and doing the best we can for the girls by showing them courage, confidence and character during this pandemic.”
Other scouts who participated in the Cookie Box Creation include Faith Hicks, Rosmery Chevas, Ava Langley, Sara Dorantes, Carly Patterson and Summer Rose. Jackson Little served as engineer mentor with J&L Paving as sponsor.
