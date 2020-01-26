A child sex trial begins Monday with jury selection in the case of 36-year old Elbert Luke Evans of Paris.
Evans faces eight first degree felony charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 alleged to have begun in December 2015 and seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was indicted in February 2019 and remains in Lamar County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to court and jail records. Paris Police Department officers arrested Evans in early December 2018 on charges related to a March incident that year.
Court appointed attorney Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs represents Evans and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake represents the prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.