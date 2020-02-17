Paris High School’s photography team made a clean sweep at the recent SkillsUSA district competition. Students will advance to state with the help of photography coach Jennifer Cook.
The SkillsUSA program at Paris High is a career and technical student organization designed to provide content for students in multiple categories such as culinary arts and automotive. Each year, teams from Paris ISD go to compete in the SkillsUSA competition, where they are tested on different aspects of the category they compete for.
“We entered two different contests,” Cook said. “We entered the actual physical contest, where the kids go in and do a field assignment, a composite in the program software, a studio writing test and a job interview. Then we also entered a contest where it was just physical print submission, which is the commercial photography job exhibit.”
This year, the photography team performed exceptionally better than last year. Three students advanced for the physical contest, up from one student last year, and 15 prints advanced in the job print exhibit compared to last year’s five.
Erica Cannon placed first, Alysa Andoe placed second, and Lindsey Loughmiller placed third in the physical contest.
“With this being my second year, the program numbers have grown. I never expected every single one of them to place,” Cook said. “The best thing about teaching is watching your students succeed in what you teach them and having the skills without you being right there under them.”
Junior Alysa Andoe, who is hoping to go into forensic photography, described her exp erience with the SkillsUSA program.
“It’s really nice to be able to figure out and kind of study a real world experience of what I want to do in the future,” she said.
Senior Erica Cannon also said the competition has helped her achieve her goals for her future career choice.
This year marks her second year to compete.
“It’s given me more experience with a medium that I don’t often get to play with. It’s given me some skills to help better my art and be prepared for what I’m expected to do in college and in a career,” she said.
Cannon hopes to pursue a career in the fine arts.
The SkillsUSA state competition will take place in Corpus Christi on April 2-4.
“The growth this year has been phenomenal, and I’m so blessed to be doing what I love,” Cook said. “I could not be more proud of my students. Wish us luck as we head to the state competition in Corpus Christi.”
