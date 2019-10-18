Through fundraising and an auction with art reminiscent of the ’80s, the Grand Theatre Project wanted people to “take a new look at the Grand” Thursday night, said Julia Trigg-Crawford, president of the Grand Theatre project.
“Our vision is that we can take that old theater, which closed down in ’97, back to where it was originally,” Trigg-Crawford said. “Our theme is ‘A new look at the Grand.’”
The building restoration has a long way to go, and the project could take years, Trigg-Crawford said. It is full of asbestos and requires multi-layer structural work. But the organization worked to make the entrance sound and had the entrance open for visitors Thursday night.
“Our goal for tonight is really to bring people into the circle of what we’re doing, get them excited about it because this really is going to be a community effort,” Trigg-Crawford said. “It takes $1 donors and $1 million donors.”
The fundraiser was “come and go” with refreshments; the organization was expecting 50 to 100 people and would like to raise $5,000 to $7,000, Trigg-Crawford said. The art auction featured work from local artist Chris Yates, who digitally enhanced photographs of the Grand Theatre into an ’80s-themed collection printed on metal.
“I think we’re really close to an incremental rise,” Trigg-Crawford said. “We’ve done the visibility; I think someone is going to see this or read about this and think, ‘oh my. This touches my heart.’”
Yates drew on inspiration for his pieces from his time spent at theaters in the ’80s and the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
“I was born in the ’80s, and I have memories of coming and watching ‘Batman,’ ‘Terminator’ at the Grand, ” he said. “A lot of people look at the Grand and think of the ’50s, but for me, I see the neon and I remember living in the ’80s, being a kid in the ’80s. I thought ‘well, that kind of captures the vibe.’”
The art required a few hours of shooting, then hours of digital composite work, all with his own shots, Yates said.
“Quite a few hours of editing and stuff like that. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t grabbing random pictures of clouds and stuff off of Google, this is all my work,” he said.
The Grand Theater was constructed after the great Paris fire in 1916, but what the building was before The Grand opened in 1937 is unclear, The Paris News previously reported. It possibly was a live theater, and there was another movie theatre downtown called The Grand prior to 1937. In 1980, trying to turn out more money, the owners walled off the upper balcony of the theater, turning it into a twin cinema. But that 1937 opening is what the The Grand Theater Project is focusing on. Small outer projects, such as getting all the lights working on the sign outside, rebuilding the box office out front and restoring the general facade, were all things the organization did to move the project forward.
“It will take years, but it becomes a cornerstone for downtown,” Trigg-Crawford said. “Everyone has a story about the Grand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.