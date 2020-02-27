DETROIT — Alan Autrey said he woke up a little after noon to his dog, Rusty’s, barking and smoke in the house.
Firefighters were called to the one-story home in the 900 block of Garner Street in Detroit to find it fully engulfed in fire. No one else was home when Autrey called the fire department.
“I was passed out in my bed. I woke up when he started barking,” Autrey said.
He said he tried to get Rusty to follow him outside, but the dog was scared of the fire.
“I went back in and tried to get him,” Autrey said.
According to the family, the dog did not make it outside.
Four people lived in the house owned by Shirley Autrey, a grandmother who is in the hospital for an unrelated illness.
Cathy Autrey, her daughter, also lives there with her son, Alan, and her daughter, who attends school in Detroit.
Volunteer fire departments from Bagwell, Blossom, Clarksville and Faught also were on scene. The roof collapsed and few walls were left standing. The vehicle at the home received some damage.
Detroit VFD Chief Tim Reger, who was not on scene, said he could not speculate on what caused the fire.
“We are not fire investigators,” he said.
He added the state fire marshal may be called in later to help verify the cause of the fire.
As the fire died down, officers on scene gave the family information for the Red Cross to help them in the immediate aftermath. Cathy Autrey said her mother’s home is insured through a local agency, though it might take time before the policy kicks in.
