DETROIT—Detroit High School celebrated the completion of 39 students’ primary academic careers with a graduation ceremony Friday evening.
Kaisen Ann Eldridge as co-valedictorian spoke about the hardships and positive experiences the class faced while thanking teachers and staff for their guidance. Some of those hardships mentioned include being educated during a pandemic and being born shortly after 9/11.
“Although these things have defined a slightly doomful upbringing, they also define a bright future. These events have taught us resilience and perseverance, among a multitude of other things,” Eldridge said.
Also valedictorian, Matthew Jose Marquez talked about the “beautifully unique” position his class was in growing up in a small, close-knit community, and he spoke of his hopes for the class’s future. He compared the class’s struggle to those faced by the Greatest Generation during World War II while thanking those who helped him accomplish his goals.
“At the end of the day, all we want is to have peace amongst ourselves and to be good stewards of this earth. But, just attaining that is proving to be quite tricky. The world we now enter is not for the faint of heart, but that is not us… Whatever your persuasions may be, it’s apparent that those of us who have to answer the world’s call in this millennium have a willingness to overcome adversity and, above all, have an unshakeable faith in ourselves and our purpose,” he said.
Lois Danielle Wims as salutatorian thanked everyone who was actively involved in getting her and her classmates through their school years.
“It has been a fun and interesting experience to grow up with this class,” Wims said.
As per state guidelines, the school officials were unable to directly hand the students their diplomas. Instead, as each graduate’s name, scholarships awarded, achievements, honors and future plans were called, they walked across the stage to stand next to their superintendent, Kathie Thompson. Diplomas were given to graduates after the ceremony.
The Detroit graduating class had a combined total of over $400,000 in scholarships. The co-valedictorians alone held over $60,000 in scholarships combined. A majority of the class were also Texas Scholars and members of the National Honors Society.
Graduates will be attending a wide range of colleges such as Paris Junior College and Texas Tech University.
“This is for the seniors. You guys have worked for 13 to 14 years, from pre-k until now, to put together this body of grades and papers and knowledge to be honored tonight. I hope that you feel honored, because you should... I want you to know that I am proud of you. You are a part of my family and you always will be.I know that each administrator and faculty member feels the same way,” Detroit High School Principal Jonathan Lloyd said.
Staged in the football stadium directly behind the school, the Detroit Eagles started the ceremony by lining up along the fence surrounding the field with a pole separating each student, to keep in line with social distancing. The ceremony was live streamed on the school’s Facebook account for those who were unable to attend.
Students’ family and friends who attended the ceremony were asked to complete a Covid-19 questionnaire upon entry into the ceremony and to sit on the benches without tape to maintain distance.
Detroit has a tradition of giving the graduates a rose to present to a loved one who has been a major part of their academic journey. Due to restrictions, only one row of students was allowed to present their roses at a time.
“We have to do this to maintain social distancing and to keep out students safe,” Lloyd said.
