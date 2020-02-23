President Carl T. Cecil has announced two promotions at Liberty National Bank, approved by the board of directors Jan. 14.
Tina Weddle was promoted to assistant cashier and serves as the loan department supervisor at the main bank. Morgan Pridemore was also promoted to assistant cashier and serves as a mortgage loan originator at the Collegiate Branch.
Weddle was hired in 1994 in the bookkeeping department. Over the years she has worked as a loan teller, loan utility, loan secretary and real estate processor. In 2013, she accepted the position as loan support. She was named loan department supervisor in 2019. Weddle is a Prairiland High School graduate and attended Paris Junior College. She is married to Robin Weddle and has two children, Cody McMikel and Avery Weddle.
Pridemore began her career in 2010 when she was hired as a part time teller at the Collegiate Branch. Throughout her banking career she has worked as a branch shift manager, new account representative, loan secretary and real estate processor. She was named as the banks mortgage loan originator in 2019. Pridemore is a Chisum High School graduate and a 2013 graduate from Texas A&M University-Commerce with her Bachelors of Applied Arts and Sciences degree. She is married to Cole Pridemore and has one child, Knox Pridemore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.