Prairiland FFA members took grand and reserve champion honors along with several first place awards in Red River Valley FFA speaking competition last week at the Lamar County Fairground.
Julianna Hamill earned grand champion honors in Greenhand Creed competition, with Chloe Vandeaver taking a third place award. In Senior Creed competition, Jessica Francis placed eighth and Emerson Penny, 11th.
Emily Newman won reserve champion in the Agriculture Advocacy Division and Emerson Penny took third.
Ally Stapleton placed first in the junior Agriculture Advocacy Division in prepared public speaking while Reese Bassano took first in the senior Western Heritage Division.
Other Prairiland award winners in senior Prepared Public Speaking competition included Jessica Francis, second, and Shaeffer Suttle, third, in the Ag Technology Division; Ryan Dougherty, second, and Cadie Gray, third, in the Natural Resources Division; and Gracie Harp, third, and Madison Dias, fourth, in the Animal Science division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.