The first Home and Garden show, hosted this weekend at 3410 N. Main St. in Paris, was one of few events not canceled this weekend.
“The risk rate right now for Paris is low,” said Grayson Jones, a landscaping designer and the coordinator for the Home and Garden Show. “I wanted to still give Paris opportunities to come out and enjoy something and get out and not feel so scared.
“At the same time, we are taking precautions: we got hand sanitizers and things, so we aren’t taking it lightly.”
Vendors were given bottles of hand sanitizer and other products to keep their booths and hands clean as U.S. officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that coronavirus infections were increasing.
Jones created the convention in the hopes of getting the landscaping community of Paris together and interacting with the community.
“About 18 years ago, when I started landscaping, I had this idea of seeing a group of people grow together, as far as the network. Throughout the years and my knowledge of the landscaping industry, I just saw the strength in numbers as far as finding different vendors that are really good at different things and specialize in different areas and grabbing those guys together and working as a tem, as a whole,” he said.
It took approximately three and a half months to plan the convention and the majority of the vendors were a part of his network.
“I’m not saying that if you’re not here, you’re not in the network. There are plenty of people who I trust in the Paris region that aren’t in the home show, but they are still trusted,” Jones said.
Vendors sold and showed off a variety of items from concrete stain to mulch and flowers.
Galen Yoder sold outdoor furniture made from recycled milk cartons in one of five garbage islands circling the world.
“It takes 1,000 milk jugs to make one 100 pound chair. … They are made mostly from the trash island between California and Hawaii.” Yoder said.
James Gordy, the owner of Kemiko in Paris, sold chemical concrete stains and believes the convention is a great networking opportunity.
“It’s good for rubbing elbows, and getting to know everybody and getting to meet local businesses in the area. We get to support local businesses,” Gordy said.
Kyle McCarley, owner of Paris Lumber and Building Center, used this opportunity for a new marketing campaign.
“With things going on today like they are, we are pushing indoor sales. So, with people staying at home, they can call the lumber yard, we can take an order and deliver it to their house. It’s free delivery. We call it the ‘stay at home sale,’” McCarley said.
