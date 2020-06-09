After more than a decade in disrepair, there may be hope for the Westgate Apartments on 7th Street NW.
Paris City Council accepted a $75,000 offer from Rain Financial Services Inc., a Paris group of investors who say they are interested in restoring the eight-acre property as an affordable housing development.
City delinquent tax attorney Tracy Pounders of Dallas gave no further information about the financial services group.
The Rain Financial Services offer now must go before Lamar County Commissioners Court, Paris Junior College Board of Regents and Paris ISD trustees for final approval of the property tax-foreclosed property sale.
Pounders told councilors his firm tried unsuccessfully to collect taxes on the property more than a dozen years ago. He then obtained a judgement in October 2019, and in January, he entered the property into an auction with a minimum bid requirement of $170,000. It received no offers.
“Since then, we have attempted to have buyers come forth who would make a meaningful purchase,” Pounders said of the property appraised at roughly $486,000. “That’s not a fair assessment because everything of value that can be stolen has been stolen out of the buildings, and It will take a major investment to get it where it is inhabitable.
“We finally found someone, and we have not received any other offers that have come close to this one,” Pounders noted, explaining offers have included “no cost” with an agreement with the city for rehabilitation rather than purchase outright.
Mayor Steve Clifford asked if there is any guarantee the property will be rehabilitated rather than demolished. Pounders said he has no guarantee, but believes the group is reputable.
“What guarantee do we have that they won’t bulldoze and when they are done they have this huge plot of land for like nothing,” Clifford added.
Councilor Linda Knox also questioned buyer intentions, saying, “So we are going to sell the property and then hope they turn it into what they say they are going to turn it into?”
“They say they are going to make an initial major investment of somewhere between $1.2 and $2 million,” Pounders said. “They will probably develop it in stages, probably building by building.”
When Knox asked Pounders if he could give a recommendation, he said, “I don’t know them well enough to give a guarantee, but they are certainly earnest in their desire.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal suggested selling the property with a contingency within a certain amount of time there would be progress toward rehabilitation or the property would revert back to the city. Pounders said he could return to the potential buyers with such a proposal.
Councilor Clayton Pilgrim mentioned past historical property used for tax credits and abandoned, but said he does not know if residential properties could be used for something similar.
After several more minutes of discussion, with Derreck Hughes and Renae Stone weighing in on the need for low-cost housing, councilors voted unanimously to accept the staff recommendation and approve the Rain Financial Services offer without contingencies.
In other business, the council tabled an agenda item brought by Pilgrim for possible removal of a director from the Paris Economic Development Corp.
Before a unanimous vote to table until a June 22 meeting, councilors discussed whether a seven-day written notice to economic development directors is required in the corporation’s bylaws, to which City Attorney Stephanie said a seven-day notice is required but that by-laws do not specify the notice be written. By-laws require five votes from the now six-member council for director removal.
The council also received an update on street repairs, approved a resolution authorizing an application for federal funds to offset Covid-19 expenses as provided by a Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act, approved a procurement process for Love Civic Center restoration, approved procedures for the appointment of board and commission members and received a 2020 Water & Wastewater Cost of Service Study.
