Paris Junior College will spend roughly $36 million in the coming fiscal year, an increase of about $1.7 million from the current fiscal year.
The college’s Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved the $36,320,422 budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20. College President Pam Anglin said the increase is primarily the result of rising tuition and fees revenue, set at $12,638,688.
Seven new positions were added in the budget, including an additional police officer position, Anglin said. That increased the allotment for campus police $48,955 from the current year, putting the department’s budget at $349,999.
“We did that because of our concern with the safety of our students and staff,” she said.
As a whole, the institutional support — which includes the campus police — rose from $7,414,299 in FY 2018-19 to $7,900,405.
The allotment for instruction is budgeted at $8,032,356, an increase of $267,683 in the current fiscal year. Academic support, which includes funding for the Sulphur Springs and Greenville campuses, is set at $1,542,498, a bump of $314,490 from FY 2018-19.
Another budget area seeing a notable increase is in the operation and management of the plant. Expenditures there will rise $349,385 in FY 2019-20, and with a total budget set at $3,128,696.
The board also unanimously certified the tax rolls for the coming fiscal year. The freeze-adjusted taxable value was listed at roughly $3.1 billion, Anglin said. Last year, the board certified a value of approximately $3.4 billion.
The college president said roughly $438 million is frozen tax funds because the board authorized a tax freeze for individuals 65 and older when it annexed Lamar County in 2016.
“It was a promise we made to the voters at that time if they came into the taxing district,” Anglin said. “We said we would take measures to avoid hurting our older population.
“So, if you add (the $438 million in frozen tax funds) to the freeze-adjusted amount, we would have tax values above what we did last year.”
The board also approved the tax rate of 8.4 cents per $100 valuation. The new tax rate is a reduction of a tenth of a penny from the current tax rate of 0.085%, Anglin said.
