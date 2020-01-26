Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin is expected to give an update on community college tuition rates across the state, report about spring enrollment and review board policy updates when the Board of Regents meets Monday night.
Regents are to meet at 7 p.m. in the Founders Room of the Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St.
Anglin is to review Policy Update 37 as recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards Policy Service. The update reflects changes needed as a result of legislation passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in the Spring of 2019.
