The Paris Public Library will host a book signing from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday from with author Drew Maye Scales.
Scales attended Paris schools and received her license as a nurse at Paris Junior College. She went on to Prairie View A&M University to get her Bachelor of Science degree in education.
“My Walk With God” contains Scales’ story of growing up in the South during the 1960s and ’70s and the Civil Rights movement, and her determination to pursue her education despite the obstacles and barriers.
Copies of the book in hard- and soft-cover editions will be available for purchase at the event.
