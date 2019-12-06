The Paris Police Department investigated 48 sexual offenses related to children during the 2019 fiscal year, resulting in nine arrests, according to data obtained by The Paris News.
In the previous two budget years combined, 82 sexual offenses relating to children were investigated, and 21 people were arrested for sexual offenses against children.
While federal investigators face an uphill battle against child exploitation — partly due to increased access provided by the dark web and social media — Paris Police Detective Chris Bean said the local department continues to combat cases with the same factors.
“It’s just so much easier to find,” he said. “And it’s always been around, obviously, but the access is so much easier by using the internet.
“Some of it on the dark web, but even things as simple as Snapchat. The internet obviously plays a big role in access to it and exposing kids to sexual images. That’s definitely a problem these days.”
Federal government numbers from Oct. 1, 2018, to past Sept. 30 were higher than previous years, according to Homeland Security Investigations data. Federal agents and investigators initiated 4,224 child exploitation cases that resulted in 3,771 arrests and identification of 1,066 victims. The previous two budget years each saw about 4,000 investigations, but lower arrests and fewer victims identified.
The majority of local cases are investigated by the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force or the federal government.
The Paris Police Department hasn’t experienced an influx like federal investigators have, Bean said. But there’s still a problem: The majority of cases go undetected.
“A majority of it happens a lot more than where we can see because most (people) never find out,” Bean said.
Federal agents use a database of known files and algorithms to monitor social media sites and report cases to ICAC. But the sheer volume is overwhelming, Bean said.
“You can’t keep up with it. It’s kind of hit or miss,” he said. “There’s so many more that they’re never going to find. Just the sheer volume is overwhelming.”
To work cases locally, Bean uses a data extraction program called Cellebrite. The program can extract data from cellphones and helps investigators locate child pornography — but it’s a time consuming process, Bean said. The District Attorney’s Office also sends preservation requests to social media sites to preserve profiles and data. Officers can then obtain a search warrant to examine results and look up IP addresses.
Currently, Bean is the only local officer trained in Cellebrite, but he would like to train more. By his estimates, he does well over 100 phone extractions per year, not just limited to child exploitation cases. He assists surrounding counties and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, but 85% of the cases are the police department’s due to the sheer volume of calls they receive, he said. There is no pattern or predictability on local numbers, Bean said. The ebb and flow of cases changes year to year, depending on report rates and the number of charges per case.
One argument Bean disagrees with is when people say this is a new problem. In his words, “it is certainly nothing new.”
“People will go, ‘Well this didn’t used to happen.’ Well, yes, it’s happened for a long time,” Bean said. “There was close to the same number of things going on as far as sexual assault of children 30, 40, 50 years ago. It’s just that people didn’t talk about it. It was a secret.”
Bean credits professional education in schools and medical communities for breaking the silence, as well as the local court system.
“In this county, we have a decent track record of getting convictions for these offenses, so that’s in the public; it’s in the media. People become more aware,” he said.
Still, a majority of cases go unreported, he said. Studies estimate only 20% to 38% of cases make it to authorities like Child Protective Services and police departments. This could be for a variety of reasons, Bean said. But he credits those who do speak up and the progress that has been made.
“Overall, the system — and there’s always failures, of course — but I think the system tries to do a better job of investigating and offering victim services and things like that than they did in years past,” he said.
