PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School Beta Club walked away with the state presidency and 16 state titles during competition this past weekend at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.
“Sixty seven Betas competed against public, private and magnet schools all over Texas,” sponsor Shawonna Rhoades said. “They were very successful, and all of them have advanced to nationals in June to the National Beta Convention to compete in 19 national competitions.”
Earlier in the school year, competitors took three state leadership wins in Rapid Response, Lead Outside the Box and Service Snapship
Brooks Morrison was named 2020-21 state president, making the seventh state president from Prairiland in the past 10 years.
“Brooks has been campaigning on social media and literally went nonstop for two days meeting and greeting students from all over Texas,” Rhoades said. “His campaign skit crew of Keldon May, Addison Brown, Rylan Berry, Landon Bailey, Megan Jameson, Annalise Offutt and Keara Dorries received third at state.”
The school’s talent team took another state title with a Motown Magic-themed musical.
Addi May, Keldon May, Lydia Blassengame, Megan Jameson, Lizzi Riney, Caitlyn Folse, Elizabeth Preston, Riley Vaughn, Gavin Watts, Savannah Wright, Addison Brown, Landon Bailey, Rylan Berry, Keara Dorries, Kaedyn Ebbs, Keean Forry, Ashlynn Grayson, Chloe VanDeaver, Julianna Hamill, Grant Jordan, Emilia McFadden, Taryn McGee and Julieanna Schrum comprised the team with senior Jacob Holt assisting with music.
Rhoades thanked those who helped groom the performers.
“Thank you Dustin May, Wendy May, and Lela Kelley for all your time and vocal talent that you shared with our kids along with Britney Drake with Stepping Out Dance Studio, who volunteered her time to choreograph their performance,” she said.
The Show Choir team also placed first with its rendition of “Stand By Me” and will sing in the opening ceremony at nationals. Dustin May and Lela Kelley served as the vocal coaches for the choir, which included singers Addi May, Kirsten Bridges, Keldon May, Lydia Blassengame, Megan Jameson, Lizzi Riney, Jacbo Holt, Emliy Newman, Hannah Ray, Caitlyn Folse, Elizabeth Preston, Eddie Banda, Rebecca Painter, T.J. Folse, Hanna Cope, Catherine Griffin, McKenna Guest, Hailey Osterbuhr, Riley Vaughn, Gavin Watts, Savannah Wright, Addison Brown, Landon Bailey, Rylan Berry, Keara Dorries, Kyndall Yaross, Keely Webb, Kaedyn Ebbs, Chloe VanDeaver, Keean Forry, Ashlynn Grayson, Julianna Hamill, Grant Jordan, Emilia McFadden, Taryn McGee and Julieanna Schrum.
In individual competition, Addsion Brown took first place in Division I mixed media, Megan Jameson first in Division II jewelry, Alyson Roberts first in Division II mixed media and Ryan Doughtry first in 12th grade agri-science. The scrapbook won first in three-dimensional design.
The Living Literature team placed first, with a living still scene of the ghoulish short story, “Berenice” by Edgar Allen Poe. Gracie Harp, Lydia Blassengame, Aiden Smith, and Lane Cornmesser were the actors in the scene. The rest of the crew, who designed, painted, did hair and make-up, constructed, and tore down the scene included Abel O’Neal, Tyler Maull, Annalise Offutt, Kadeyn Ebbs, Hailey Tidwell, Eddie Banda, T.J. Folse, Julieanna Schrum, Addsion Brown and Rylan Berry.
Prairiland Beta had several state runner up titles in the following: Ian McClain in service learning showcase, Katherine Griffin in Division I fiber arts, Amber Rowland in Division I jewelry, and Reese Bassano in Division I digital art.
Julianna Hamill received a third in Division I language arts and Jameson Flatt a third in Division I social studies. Ty Hostetler, Luke Bene, Jameson Flatt, and Tyler Maull made it into the finals for Quiz Bowl.
Sponsors include Shawonna Rhoades, Crystal Folse, Vickie Chapman, Johnathan Folse, Misty Smith, Christy Reeves, Nathan Bush, Frankye Sessums and Lance Westbrook.
Parent sponsors included Dustin and Wendy May, Jason and Shannon Hostetler, Lela Kelley, Mandy Bell, Shanna Riney, Fair Shae Guest, and Kim and Savannah Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.