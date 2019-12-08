Soon after Sept. 1, when Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco Island, a tourist attraction in the northern Bahamas, a Paris physical therapist called by God to serve in disasters answered a call to duty with Samaritan’s Purse.
Kerrie Hogue is a member of the organization’s International Disaster Assistance Response Team, which specializes in providing water, food, shelter and medical care to disaster victims. After being a member of the team just over a year, Hurricane Dorian was her first call to service.
Hogue shared about her calling and her experience on the Abaco Islands in an exclusive interview with The Paris News.
“I was called in late September, and within 24 hours I was on a plane headed to the Bahamas,” Hogue said. “The first time I was there two weeks, came home for about a week and was called again for three more weeks.”
Because Hurricane Dorian hovered over Abaco for two days, destruction was massive to the hardest hit island.
“You see it on TV and in pictures,” Hogue said. “But when you see it in real life, it is gut wrenching — the sights, the smells. You look around and wonder how anyone survived. Lots of people were killed, and lots remain lost, probably washed out to sea.”
As a member of an assessment team that walked the island trying to figure out where best to send resources, Hogue described her mission as being “boots on the ground walking through everything, I mean everything.”
She recalled a conversation with a young man who described how he was on the porch of a two-story building when it collapsed and he jumped from the balcony with a rope tied around his waist to assist a friend who could not swim.
“He said he looked back and the friend was gone,” Hogue said. “He floated past buildings three stories high with only the roofs showing as he swam from tree top to tree top, ending up in trees for two days. Finally he saw a large boat wedged between trees. When he got to the boat there was food and dry clothes that fit him. He stayed on the boat for two more days until water receded.
“I had many miracles those days,” Hogue recalled him saying as he praised God for saving his life.
Hogue described the work Samaritan’s Purse does internationally when disaster strikes in third world countries.
“The only hospital on the Grand Bahama was devastated, and within two days Samaritan’s Purse had a 40-bed emergency field hospital sent over in crates and up and running with an ER, ICU, a step-down unit and two surgical suites,” Hogue said. “Now, the Bahamian staff is back in place, and Samaritan’s Purse will leave the hospital there as long as it’s needed. Hogue said clean-up work and restoration of Abaco are almost unsurmountable but the people who remain there are resilient, kind and determined.
“It’s an amazing ministry, and I am so thankful to get to be a part of it. It’s amazing to work alongside people of like mind with the purpose to extend the grace of God and the love of Christ.”
Hogue said for years she had a desire to serve in disaster relief, but being a single mom the time was not right until her two girls were grown.
“I really didn’t know what I felt was a calling until a friend of mine brought it to my attention about nine years ago,” Hogue said. “I have always wanted to be where disaster strikes.
“Years ago when all these disasters began hitting, I would tell my friend I wanted to be in the muck of things and asked her if she wanted to be there too,” she said. “She would tell me all people don’t feel that way. ‘I hear you talk about this over and over,’” she recalled her friend saying. “‘That’s a calling on your life.’
“I got to thinking about it and started looking at options and came upon Samaritan’s Purse,” Hogue said. “It’s not for everybody, and those that do it’s OK. You serve where God wants you. The last thing you want to do is do something you are not called to do.”
The physical therapist said she stands ready to serve again when an international disaster strikes, providing she can work it out with her job at newly opened Hensley Physical Therapy, 3195 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
