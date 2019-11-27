“Great food, great people.”
That was how Caral Dake described the annual Christians in Action Thanksgiving meal Tuesday afternoon.
More than 500 people came out and roughly 700 plates of food were served at the annual Thanksgiving meal, which coordinator Melissa Wickersham said is the largest turnout for the event she’s ever seen.
“This is by far the largest I’ve seen, and it kind of blew my mind,” Wickersham said. “It was very much a case of loaves and fishes because people kept coming and coming, and each time I thought we were done, more people would show up.”
Typically, Wickersham said, the turnout falls between 330 people and nearly 500, though this was the first time she’s seen turnout eclipse the high mark.
“I was honestly a bit surprised, given the weather,” she said. “It was overcast and wet, but thank goodness it didn’t start raining.”
There wasn’t much food left over when all was said and done, Wickersham said. However, what was left was sent to the Salvation Army for its Thanksgiving lunch.
Among those in attendance was Bobby Maddox, who has made it an annual tradition to take part in the event.
“I don’t know how many years they’ve been putting this on, but I’ve been every year I’ve been here,” Maddox said. “I love it. I enjoy the association with these people and I enjoy the atmosphere. It’s a great thing to have every year, and I appreciate it so much.”
Food was provided courtesy of Paris Regional Medical Center, and included homemade cornbread dressing, turkey, ham, gravy, sweet potatoes and corn, said James Hall, the hospital’s director of nutrition services.
“We’re all in it together and this is what we do,” Hall said. “The spirit of healthcare is about caring, and if you’re going to care for people, you have to show it and not just say it. This is one of the ways that we show that we care.”
“The food was great, I didn’t leave anything on my plate,” attendee Charles Fleming said with a laugh. “I’d definitely recommend people come out, share their testimony and show gratitude.”
For Wickersham, the meal highlighted the hunger many people in the community face.
“To see people old enough to be my grandparents, and to hear them talk about how hungry they were, it almost made me cry. I’ve been doing this for a long time but that nearly brought tears to my eyes,” she said.
Also part of the Thanksgiving festivities was the warmth table, where people were able to pick up hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and more.
“We had lots of extra items this year, which was absolutely awesome,” Wickersham said. “Prairiland schools did a coat drive, so we have a ton of coats for people, which I’m so thankful for.”
There were also new additions this year, including hygiene bags, which included soap, shampoo, lotion and other toiletries and other items.
“Today was awesome and I’m so glad people were able to come out and eat and maybe get a little help,” Wickersham said.
“I know I keep saying it, but I was really blown away today.”
