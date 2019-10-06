Kyle's Book

Breast cancer survivor Patty Kyle of Paris wrote an online journal that chronicles her battle against cancer, offers inspirational messages and highlights her relationship with God. Her postings became so popular and often requested, she turned the online journal into a book titled, “His Perfect Peace.”

“The Lord put it in my heart,” she said, noting His guidance led her to publish the book.

Excerpts from her book

Oct. 11, 2012: Yesterday was a challenge. My surgery hurt, the shots before hurt, and when I woke up, I felt like someone was stabbing me from the inside. … I feel like a wimp, like I cannot control this cancer. I am sad I'm losing a part of my body next week.”

Oct. 17, 2012: Surgery (bilateral mastectomy) is over. All went well. Could not have been better … As he (the doctor) pulled the bandages back, I saw my flat, bare chest with raw skin and was shocked. … The pain and sight of my chest took my breath away.

Oct. 21, 2012: The doctor said the pain inside was normal. The nerves were waking up, reconnecting. … Carmella put vaseline on my face. Because of all of the tears, I'm chapped.

Nov. 29, 2012: My rash is going away, my nose has stopped bleeding and they prescribed something called Miracle mouthwash for my mouth sores. Wow, that works!

Dec. 26, 2012: Love the fact I'm feeling good. I am getting things done. I feel like a mom again. I am cooking and cleaning and went to the store. Thank you Lord.”