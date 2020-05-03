In the era of Covid-19, nothing has been certain for businesses. With nonessential businesses experiencing precipitous drops in sales as the state told them to close their doors, the financial future is murky for many business owners.
The federal government threw small businesses a lifeline several weeks ago by instituting the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration, initially approving $349 billion for low-interest, forgivable loans. After funds quickly ran out, an additional $310 billion was approved for the program last week.
More than $56 million of that first round money went to Red River Valley small businesses, allowing them to cover expenses like rent and keep employees on payrolls. So far, Lamar National Bank alone has given out 249 loans totaling $41 million, which has provided payroll for 3,700 employees during the next two months, bank president Greg Wilson said.
“We made a large commitment,” he said. “Obviously our community is going to be under significant economic stress, so we want to do everything we can to help our employers keep people on payroll.”
One local recipient of a PPP loan, Karon Pasquill, said the money she received was a lifesaver for her business, South Main Cafe. Pasquill, who received her loan this week, said her bank worked hard to get it through for her, but the most challenging part was the wait and uncertainty. She has six employees on payroll, and she’s relieved she’ll be able to cover their wages for the next two to three months while paying for utilities. She encourages other local business owners to apply for money that could save them from going under.
“Just don’t lose hope. They will get to you,” she said. “But just hang in there.”
Others, however, have not been as fortunate. Claudia Hunt, who owns the home goods store Claudia at Liberty in downtown Paris, has found herself tied up in a confusing and tedious loan process that hasn’t resulted in any cash thus far. After being forced to close because her store was not considered essential, Hunt has barely been able to sell any of her products.
“(Claudia at Liberty) will be three years old in September. And so I was looking through the books, and each month from the second year compared to the first year, I’d doubled sales. And going into the third year, I’d again doubled — and then, screeching halt,” she said.
In an effort to help herself financially while shut down, Hunt filed for a PPP loan, but kept running into barriers. Hunt doesn’t have employees. She runs the shop herself and owns the building, so she can’t really allocate money toward payroll or rent, which the loans are intended for, yet she still needs to keep herself afloat.
“I have applied (for a loan) but all I do is keep getting more stuff I have to fill out and send back, and I have a feeling I’ll probably be denied,” Hunt said. “I mean, I sent them everything — utility costs, sales tax cost, my net profit for the year, all my bookwork for the year, my 1040, my schedule, everything. When you listen to the news, they make it sound like it’s all just out there.”
Hunt applied for a loan during the first round of funding, and she didn’t hear back about it. Wilson said people who applied right away may have run into roadblocks because not only did the money run out quickly, but the initial roll-out of the process was rocky and banks were given little to no information about how to process loan applications.
“There was no guidance from the very beginning on the whole program… There wasn’t even an application, there were no guidelines,” Wilson said. “(The SBA’s) system wasn’t cut out to handle it in any way, shape or form. So nobody could get into the system and then you would start entering all this information and it would just crash. So that was maddening. And finally, everybody was able to get (the applications) through just by pure tenaciousness and working in the middle of the night.”
As some of the kinks were ironed out, this week alone, Wilson said Lamar National was able to file 150 loan applications in about a day and a half. The SBA has been helping to slow online traffic and streamline the application process for small banks like Lamar National by reserving time for banks with less than $1 billion in assets to input their information. Wilson encouraged businesses that have yet to receive loans to keep trying, especially now that more money has been made available.
“There’s plenty of money still available and now there’s not a waitlist,” he said.
Despite the initial stress and long hours, Wilson’s spirits have been kept high knowing that his bank has been able to help local business owners through this difficult time. He’s been receiving thank you calls and emails from loan recipients elated that their applications went through.
“One (recipient) wrote: ‘I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your hard work and determination to help me and my team. I’m overwhelmed and skipping around the house like a unicorn,’” Wilson said.
For more information on PPP loans and how to apply for one, visit sba.gov.
