Applications for the District 3 seat on the Paris City Council are now being accepted after councilors on Monday approved a process for filling the seat left vacant by the June 2 resignation of Benny Plata.
Plata offered his resignation after the council censured him for a social media comment on a post sharing a story about Nick Cannon in which Plata felt Cannon was “berating America.” The former councilman suggested he “leave America if it’s so bad.”
District 3 residents interested in the position should fill out an application and write a letter stating an interest in the position as well as qualifications.
City Clerk Janice Ellis will review applicants as though they are candidates with eligibility in accordance with the Paris City Charter and election laws. The deadline to submit an application is noon July 9.
“Applicants that do not meet qualifications will be notified,” Ellis said.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a District 3 resident for at least 12 months, a United States citizen, Texas resident for at least 12 months and shall not have been conficted of a felony ore judged to be mentally incompetent by a court.
Once approved by Ellis, applicants, along with letters, will be submitted to the City Council. If desired, the council will set a date to interview some but not necessarily all of the applicants, Ellis said.
Applications are available at the city clerk’s office, 150 1st St SE, or by e-mailing jellis@paristexas.gov. Letters should be addressed to the mayor and council and sent to the city clerk at P.O. Box 9037, Paris, Texas 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.