The year 2020 has been a stressful time for many families, as layoffs, furloughs and sickness has put a strain on many households amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In many cases this year, that stress has boiled over into violence, as the Children’s Advocacy Center — which provides several services for children who have been victims of abuse — has seen a sharp increase of cases.
Through the end of June, The Children’s Advocacy Center has seen 158 children, a 30% increase from that point last year. Center executive director Rebecca Peevy attributed the uptick in cases to the Covid-19 pandemic and the added hardships it has placed on many.
“It’s a stressful time right now for a lot of people,” Peevy said. “There’s a lot of change going on right now, and lots of people really don’t do well with uncertainty.”
In addition to a rise of domestic violence and child abuse, the center has also seen a rise in cases of the predation of children by older children, which Peevy also chalked up to a result of the virus.
“We’ve always seen a number of these cases,” Peevy said. “There are more cases of adult perpetrators, but we still see a number of cases where older children are the perpetrators. When schools let out, you saw a lot more sleepovers and hanging out unsupervised, and I think it just created an environment that was more conducive to allow that to happen.”
Due to the virus, the rise in cases has been even harder to deal with due to restrictions and guidelines that help ensure safety but make it harder to work with the children involved, Peevy said.
The center has limited the number of staff allowed in the building, now asks parents to wait outside while conducting forensic interviews with children, spaces interviews further apart to allow time to thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces and more.
The Children’s Advocacy Center also offers tele-health counselling, though Peevy said it poses problems.
“One problem with the tele-health (counselling) is logistical stuff; it can be complicated if the person has a poor internet connection or something like that,” Peevy said. “It’s also harder for the counsellor because it’s much easier to build the rapport with the child when talking to them in person, and they can form a bond that way.
“With everything that’s going on and all those factors, it’s putting stress on our staff, but we’re still working to make sure every child gets the help they need.”
Curiously, Peevy said, the center’s increase in cases has coincided with a statewide decrease in child abuse cases, as the number of child abuse cases in Texas is down between 40-60% from where it was at this point last year.
Peevy attributed the statewide decrease to the children being out of school, as many reports to Child Protective Services are made initially by schoolteachers, she said.
“When we have the state see such a decrease but we see an increase like we’ve had, it’s weird,” she said. “It’s certainly an anomaly.”
And though Peevy said she does think the coronavirus has played a major hand in the rise in child abuse cases, she said it shouldn’t be viewed as the sole determining factor.
“It’s hard to chalk everything up to one big reason,” she said.
To report child abuse, people can contact the CPS Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or call their local law enforcement department. All reports made to CPS are anonymous, Peevy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.