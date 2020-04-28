A virtual job fair will be hosted by Workforce Solutions for the entire northeast region of Texas.
The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. Registration for employers began Friday.
Employers can post vacant positions by going to WorkinTexas.com or emailing business.services@netxworks.org.
Registration for job seekers is available until one hour before the beginning of the event.
To register, go to WorkinTexas.com and click on the event calendar. Select “virtual career expo on the 7th.”
Once the event starts, job seekers will be able to apply directly to employers on the list.
“Our purpose is to help the community and those affected by the current situation by providing opportunities for jobseekers to connect with employers in order to get back to work and also to help the employers connect with qualified candidates,” said Jeff Clapp, a data analyst at Workforce Solutions.
