As a man who’s traveled the world for work and during his time in the military, T.C. Manning knows a lot about international trade and policy. Manning, a Republican, is in the running to become the representative for the fourth Congressional district of Texas following the resignation of Rep. John Ratcliffe.
“I’m a veteran, so I spent some time in the military and I’ve traveled all over the world,” he said. “I travel all over the world now (for work), so I deal a lot with international issues and I see a lot of what’s going on.”
One of his main concerns involves what he said is a lack of U.S. presence in international trade. Manning has worked in Panama and around the Panama Canal for his job in the maritime industry and said he realized how heavily the Chinese government was involved in trade there. He said he’s concerned about the Chinese monopolizing international trade, and so he’d like to see the U.S. amp up its trade both in the Panama Canal and in Mexico to create a stronger global presence.
Manning said increasing trade with Mexico would not only economically benefit the people there, but help to empower them financially so there are fewer people who attempt to cross the southern border. In addition, he would like to see more pushback directed at cartels in Mexico, which he said cause major damage to both the people and the economy there.
“Let’s designate those cartels as terrorist organizations…” Manning said. “Because what are they doing? They’re taking over cities and towns and literally terrorizing the government. They’re taking over — they’re doing exactly what a terrorist (does).”
Manning holds traditional conservative values. He’s an advocate for the Second Amendment and is pro-life, but he also wants to direct his attention toward the educational system in Texas should he be elected, particularly in regards to charter schools.
“I do see the benefit of these charter schools. I do see that, yes, they are helping, but maybe they don’t do enough,” Manning said. “And (they’re) really only helping the middle class, if you get a voucher for a charter school, but if you’re a low income individual, how do you pay to get there... Maybe your mom doesn’t have a car, maybe you don’t have money for bus fare. So it’s really beneficial for the middle class and some for the lower class but maybe we need to look at how to open that up a little more for the underprivileged.”
In addition to education reform, Manning is also deeply concerned about a law that many people might not know about if they haven’t had to deal with a divorce: Title IV-D.
“Title IV-D is basically incentivizing the government to separate families,” Manning said.
“It all has to do with child support.”
In Texas, Title IV-D states that if a heterosexual couple files for divorce and the mother has a child with another person while divorce proceedings are pending, her husband is responsible for paying child support for that child even though it isn’t his. Manning sees this as unfair and as a means for the federal government to collect more money from the state.
“(Title IV-D gives) the courts incentives to break up the family by creating a situation where (the husband) does have to pay child support,” Manning said.
“Why does he have to pay child support? Because now the government’s getting more money based on the number of that child support.”
Policy aside, Manning said at the end of the day he’s the best for the job because he wants to look out for the best interests of Americans and he’ll use his dedication and pride in his country to do so.
“I’m a patriot, I love the United States of America, I put my life on the line for it, I always will,” he said.
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about Manning can be found at tcmanning.com.
This is another in a series of profiles on candidates for the 4th Congressional seat. Previous articles include Libertarian candidate Lou Antonelli on May 24, GOP candidate Floyd McLendon on June 2, GOP candidate Travis Ransom on June 16 and GOP candidate Jason Ross on June 18.
