Red River County reported a relatively large spike in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases Sunday night, but only after County Judge L.D. Williamson reached someone at the state health department to discuss a lag in notification times.
Eighteen additional cases were reported during the weekend, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said in a Facebook post, with 14 of the cases being reported to Williamson during his call. That brought the total number of cases in Red River County since testing began in March to 70.
“14 are residents at (Clarksville Nursing Center) and 4 are community residents. There are as many males as females,” Rushing’s post states. “Prayers for our community. Prayers for the sick, the lonely and the heart broken. People in our community that are loved and need our prayers. Pray that they recover.”
There have been eight deaths in the county related to Covid-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Meanwhile, there were five additional Covid-19 cases reported by the Paris-Lamar County Health District on Monday. That increased the county’s total since testing began in March to 150. That includes 11 deaths and 83 recoveries, health district director Gina Prestridge reported.
The five new cases were all women ages 30, 37, 42, 44 and 69.
Thirty six men and women between the ages of 60 and 69 have contracted the virus. The next most impacted age group are men and women ages 30 to 39 with 25 cases.
Seven of the county’s cases were travel related while 143 are community spread.
Fannin County did not report new cases on Monday, and neither did Delta County. Fannin County previously reported 45 total cases. Delta County has had just one case, which has since recovered.
Data on Choctaw County, Oklahoma, cases is no longer available from the Oklahoma State Department of Health because the department has lumped the county into an overall category including all counties with a population less than 20,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.