The Association of Lamar County Republicans will host a candidate forum for Republican candidates this Thursday, giving all the opportunity to share their experience and goals for office.
All candidates will be invited to attend, regardless of whether their race is contested, ALCR president Robert Black said. He hopes the event will give residents the opportunity to put faces to names and meet the candidates one on one.
“We want to hear from them why they’re running and why they’re qualified,” Black said. “We wanted to do a meet and greet portion so people can come up and actually ask questions.”
There are three contested races this season: Precinct 1 commissioner, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 2 constable, Black said. Other incumbents, such as the sheriff, will be attending.
The ALCR is what Black described as the “grassroots” movement of the Republican party and is focused on organizing and community outreach. It hosts regular meetings for those interested in becoming more politically involved or informed.
“It’s open to anybody, and we do mean anybody,” Black said. “Anybody who is interested, anyone with a desire to get involved is welcome.”
The association is the official Republican group for Lamar County, Black said.
“We are a group of conservative Americans working together to protect constitutional freedoms and our traditional values,” he said.
With election season fast approaching, candidates have been making the rounds at similar forums, Q&As and community gatherings. Some host their own. All want to get out into the community and connect with voters, express their interest and hear what key issues constituents are facing day to day.
Early voting runs from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. Voters can head to any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Election Day is March 3.
