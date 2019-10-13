MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jason Lyle Mooneyham, 48, of Paris, pleaded guilty to theft charges in federal court Friday, received a five-year probated sentence and was ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution for stealing gambling chips from two Oklahoma casinos.
Charges against Mooney arose from an investigation by the Choctaw National Tribal Police and the Bureau of Indian affairs, according to U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“Mr. Mooneyham was observed by surveillance cameras on separate occasions stealing chips from the Choctaw Nation casino in Durant and the Chickasaw Nation casino in Thackersville,” Kuester told The Paris News.
Kuester acknowledged the importance of his office’s work with tribal law enforcement.
“Whether it be violent crime or, as is this case, financial crime, we are at our best when we work together,” Kuester said.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing and U.S. Attorney Office special assistant Courtney Jordan represented the United States.
