The Lamar County Democrats heard from former and future candidates at their monthly meeting Saturday when they hosted Mark Collier, a 2018 candidate for Texas’ lieutenant governor and a 2014 candidate for state comptroller. Joining Collier was Audrey Spanko, who will be entering the senate race to represent District 1.
Spanko, a Mineola native who spent years working as a licensed social worker, said she felt the need to run for office after seeing injustices through her work that she wants to fight against.
“As I’ve progressed in my career, I’ve discovered that maybe the best way to fight for this change is to maybe run for office and change policy at the state level and really impact lives that way,” she said.
Spanko identified improving state health care as one of the key pillars to her platform. In the district, she said, are 41,000 people without health insurance, which is something she hopes to rectify.
Texas, and in specific Northeast Texas, has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, Spanko said. She hopes to fight that problem by expanding health care access. Accepting federal dollars to expand Medicaid is the first and biggest improvement that can be made, she said.
“I worked with a lot of uninsured or underinsured who didn’t have the health care access they needed to take care of themselves,” Spanko said. “When you can’t take care of yourself, when you can’t stay healthy because you can’t afford the care you need, then work becomes an issue, and when you can’t work, paying your rent becomes an issue. It really creates a cycle.”
Spanko also hopes to fight for better conditions for workers, she said, including raising the minimum wage to at least $10 per hour, ensuring workers have access to leave and more.
“I’m ready to make change; I’m not ready to just stick to the status quo or fall in line with every other politician,” Spanko said. “I want to make sure we’re bringing a new perspective.”
Collier spoke to the gathered Democrats about proposition 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot. The constitutional amendment, if passed, would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax. Collier said the language of the bill would have other, more troubling consequences.
“The curious thing is that we don’t have an income tax, and I don’t think we ever will have one, so I wonder why we’re doing this,” he said. “It turns out that inside the language, it will actually apply to the corporate margin tax, and I predict that the corporate margin tax will be deemed unconstitutional.”
This could pose problems for Texas, Collier said, as those taxes are a major source of revenue for the state.
The biggest hit by the change, Collier said, could be funding for education. Funding for teacher salaries, upkeep of the schools and other education expenditures will decline, Collier said, coupled with rising property taxes as a result of the proposition.
“If this happens, it’ll be very difficult to do the things we need to in public education, and that’s my primary objective, is just to turn the tide in favor of public education,” he said. “Proposition 4, I fear, is working very hard against that objective.”
