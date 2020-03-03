As global cases of new coronavirus strain COVID-19 continue to ramp up, officials in areas that have yet to see the disease are lockstep with the federal government in taking proactive measures.
Paris Regional Medical Center officials say the hospital is ready to detect and respond to COVID-19 should any cases present in Lamar County. The hospital is working with Paris-Lamar County Health District, the Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Monday statement.
“Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution,” the release states. “We are prepared for the possibility of influx and will respond accordingly.”
U.S. officials are urging caution over panic as COVID-19 spreads. On Capitol Hill, aides said negotiations were nearing completion on an emergency funding bill to fund a vaccine development and offer disaster loans to businesses hurt by the crisis. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, a leading public health official in the U.S., urged calm.
“Caution, preparedness, but not panic,” he said.
To prepare, Paris Regional is screening patients at registration regarding recent travel history and symptoms; providing personal protective equipment for patients, staff and visitors and is encouraging the use of hand hygiene products throughout the building; and will notify the local health district of any suspected cases, then work jointly with the hospital’s Infectious Disease Physicians/Clinical Staff to prevent transmission.
Health officials also encourage hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, an effective preventative measure to deter the spread of any organisms.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus,” the hospital’s release states.
To date, more than 90,000 people worldwide have fallen ill to the disease, including more than 100 in at least 11 U.S. states. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 3,100 people, including six in Washington state. COVID-19 has presented in Texas among people who returned from quarantined areas or who traveled to areas where the illness is now being seen.
A woman evacuated from Wuhan, China, last month sparked alarm in San Antonio this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released her from quarantine before a third test came back “weakly positive.” The CDC said she was asymptomatic at the time of her release and met all criteria for release, but she was returned to quarantine after the new positive test was discovered. She was out of quarantine for about 12 hours, during which time she went to a hotel and a shopping mall, said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metropolitan Health Department.
Texas A&M University on Monday issued new restrictions on foreign travel that impacts students and staff in its 11 universities and eight state agencies.
“We have no greater responsibility than to promote the health and safety of students, faculty and staff,” wrote Chancellor John Sharp in a letter to university presidents and agency directors. “We also are responsible for promoting public health, especially during this period of global uncertainty.”
Texas A&M encourages students, faculty and staff to return from risk level 1 or higher counties as soon as possible; will require those returning from countries with risk levels 2 and 3 to self-quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor off campus; will direct students with symptoms to call ahead before coming to campus health centers; and will create an expert medical team, among other actions.
School officials here last week said they are in contact with the Paris-Lamar County Health District, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC, in addition to working with the local School Health Advisory Council. That council was scheduled to meet Thursday at Paris Regional Medical Center, Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard previously said.
“Health officials are recommending that schools should take the same steps to protect against coronavirus as we take to prevent the spread of everyday illnesses like the common cold or flu,” North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.