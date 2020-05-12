This weekend, nearly 200 customers walked through Stacy Parnell’s door. The owner of Family Cuts salon in Paris hadn’t been able to see clients in weeks as her business was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But when Texas allowed salons to reopen Friday, it was a welcome relief to see patrons, and one Parnell was thankful for after not being able to serve the community for a significant amount of time. With only six stylists on staff Friday and seven Saturday, Parnell and her crew were working around the clock to fit clients in.
For safety purposes, Parnell and her stylists limited the number of customers allowed in the salon to maintain physical distancing practices, and they upped their cleaning regimen, but that didn’t stop eager clients from waiting to get some much-needed grooming.
“I just want to reach out and say thank you to all the clients who have actually stepped out and come to the door and for being just absolutely 100% patient with us and making sure we’re able to clean between them,” Parnell said.
The state government has outlined guidelines for salons, spas and barbershops that were allowed to reopen, including that workers must wear gloves, workstations have to be at least 6 feet apart and any reusable equipment, like combs and shears, must be fully disinfected after each use. While not required, it is also highly recommended that employees and customers wear face masks unless they’re getting a service like a shave where they can’t be worn.
While she’s happy to be back, the temporary closure was particularly frustrating for Parnell because she bought Family Cuts in February, meaning she was only able to be open for about a month and a half before she was ordered to close up shop. She also noted that it was disheartening that she was forced to close because hair stylists are thoroughly trained in how to disinfect their tools and maintain sanitary conditions in their salons.
“I didn’t understand just for the simple fact that one of the biggest things we’re trained on is sanitation and disinfection,” Parnell said.
Shanna Wilkerson, owner of Personal Touch Spa in Paris, also welcomed customers back this weekend. She said her staff, also trained in sanitary practices, have been upping their cleaning routines as well. She said it’s a lengthy process, but well worth it to protect the health of her clients and employees.
“We sterilize doorknobs, the handles and our chairs. When one customer gets up and leaves, we sanitize our work area,” Wilkerson said. “We’ve taken away all of our magazines, all of our reading material, so basically anything that (customers) might get their hands on, we’ve had to remove or we have to clean as that customer leaves.”
Wilkerson and her staff have also been using disposable capes for customers coming in to get their hair done and spend a good 20 minutes after every client leaves to ensure the spa remains spotless.
In addition to new cleaning protocols, Wilkerson has also had to develop new ways of serving clients. Usually, she has some customers come in for walk-in appointments, but now they must call the number on the front door if they want to come in without an appointment so they can limit the number of people in the spa at one time. When she was forced to abruptly close down, she also had clients booked out for weeks, so her staff has had to deal with scheduling a backlog of clients who’d already made appointments. But Wilkerson said her staff will get to everyone as soon as possible.
Despite all of the changes she’s had to make at Personal Touch, Wilkerson is hopeful for the future and looking forward to getting back to a normal routine. In the meantime, her top priority is the safety of her clients and staff until Covid-19 is something of the past.
“We’re doing our part, keeping our customers safe and keeping us safe as well,” Wilkerson said. “I hope that eventually we can get back to our normal routine in the salon, but it’s going to be a long road.”
