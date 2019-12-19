For Officer of the Year Andrew Casey, his job at Paris Police Department is all about filling in the gaps.
“I try and step up and help whenever I can, take on the jobs nobody wants to do,” Casey said. “That’s the thing, for myself, I try to take pride in: being a team player. Always being available, being the guy somebody can call if they need to.
“Everybody wants to do the exciting stuff, the stuff that gets the praise. Who gets in the high speed chase? Busts the most drugs? But there’s a lot of stuff we do that no one wants to do.”
Casey has been at the department for four years working patrol. While it’s the first law enforcement job he’s had, he served in the U.S. Army previously and also worked in the oil field. He has six kids with his wife of 20 years, Gail, whom he credits as his biggest supporter and the one who “keeps everything running like clockwork.”
Casey joined the department in search of a job where he could be close to his family and serve the community. He said most days on the job are fun, and he feels that he is able to help people.
“I’m comfortable in high-stress situations, crisis situations. I’ve always been drawn towards jobs like that — service, trying to help people,” he said. “This is a combination of all those things.”
When he’s not on C Shift, Casey also serves on Honor Guard and was recently placed on the Paris SWAT Team. He’s happy to be on the team, as it was something he wanted to do since he first joined the department, he said.
His reaction to discovering he was Officer of the Year?
“Shocked,” he said. “To know that my fellow officers would vote for me for that was pretty humbling. Now I guess I just have to live up to it. I think much more highly of the guys I work with than I do of myself. I certainly never would have voted for me.”
The award is selected by fellow officers and members of the department — “It’s not just voted on by people who don’t work with me all day, every day,” Casey said. Ballots go around twice throughout the year, and awards were presented at a lunch hosted by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni members Friday.
Other awards included the Top Gun award for the highest marksmanship score, a tie between Sgt. Shawn Upchurch and Detective David Whitaker; civilian employee of the year, Lindsey Griffis; and rookie of the year, Stetson Henderson.
“It’s nice to know that the people that you work with appreciate you,” Casey said.
