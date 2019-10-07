RUGBY — When the Red River County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a number of underfed horses in early September, they gave the horses’ owner Steve Cannon a warning: He had 30 days to begin properly feeding his horses, or the county would take action.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Cannon has complied with the order, and is taking better care of the horses.
“He showed the sort of improvement we were looking for,” Lt. Freddy Booker said. “He’s got hay out for them, and they seem to be eating more.”
Previously, the eight horses and one colt displayed signs of emaciation, with protruding ribs and spines. Now, Booker said, they don’t seem to be as malnourished.
“We went over there with (Safe Haven Horse Rescue workers), and they said the horses didn’t score low enough for us to seize,” Booker said.
After inspecting the horses, Safe Haven also told Booker the mare would gain weight much more quickly if it was separated from its colt, as that would encourage the horse to eat more.
The case isn’t entirely closed, despite Cannon’s improvements, though. Booker said the Red River County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation for the remainder of the year, to ensure Booker continues to adequately feed his horses. Booker previously told The Paris News that failure to comply could lead to the county seizing the horses or possible charges of animal cruelty.
“We’re going to continue monitoring the issue, but for now he’s shown improvement,” Booker said.
Cannon did not respond to attempts to contact him by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.