For those looking to invest in themselves and the community with a small business, the Paris Small Business Development Center is ready to help.
Positioned across from Paris Junior College along Collegiate Avenue, the SBDC helps clients in a five-county area, according to director Jennifer Johnson.
“We have 1589 active clients in various stages of business,” Johnson said. “In 2018-2019, we exceeded our expected counseling hours with clients, 127% of our goal.”
The center actively works with its clients to help them with anything they need to start their dream of a small business, from creating a business plan to financing and even accounting help with QuickBooks.
“While there is much information available online, it is helpful to have a face to face contact assist you with specifics related to one’s business interest,” Johnson said.
Something Johnson wishes more small business owners knew is that the center is free to consult with.
“The SBDC is a no-fee business consulting with resources in the Paris office and our North Texas SBDC region to assist in growing small businesses,” she said. “Our resources are no-fee, the question is why wouldn’t you utilize the programs to grow your business?”
She said they offer financial analysis that helps with business projections and sustainability.
“The market research available with our office provides business intelligence which most of our small businesses do not have access to,” Johnson said. “Our financial analysis can assist with projections and business sustainability. Our network resources extend our ability to serve veterans and entrepreneurs interested in government contracting/procurement. We have a number of training options available online via the SBA (Small Business Association).
Their services are confidential, she said, and they “do not publicly disclose our clients unless they provide authorization,” but two success stories she could share were Paris Chevrolet and Paris Optical.
The center has a lot of support in the community. Besides pairing with the college, it has what they call stakeholders in the community.
“The EDC, city offices, and chambers also support businesses which we refer clients to utilize on an as-needed basis,” Johnson said. “We often partner with local chambers to offer workshop topics and services to the local business community.”
Besides one-on-one counseling, the center also has paired with other groups to offer more services.
“In 2019, we partnered for presentations to hold the Texas Governor’s Small Business Workshop and two marketing workshops with a Google National Coach presenting: ‘Reaching Customers Online with Google’ and ‘Using Data to Drive Growth,’” Johnson said. “Additionally we offer QuickBooks classes through Paris Junior College.”
Two upcoming events for the center are: Google Get Your Business, an online seminar on April 28 in Greenville and two QuickBooks classes, QuickBooks Level 1 and Level 2 offered at the college in Fall 2020.
For more information, contact the center at paris
sbdc.com, call 903-782-0224 or emailparissbdc@gmail.com.
