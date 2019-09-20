Nine Chisum FFA members exhibited their heifers at the Four States Fair and Rodeo Sept. 13, bringing home top ranking awards for the day.
Students who placed included Ava Lamb, Emily O’Dell and Connar Haban in first; Casen Hill, Braysen Snell and Dawson Hamner in second; Colin Haban and Lannie Farris in third; and Cadriene Snell in sixth.
FFA Director Matt Preston is proud of the students, who ranged from elementary to high school grade levels.
“The kids did really well, and it’s a testimony to their hard work at home,” he said.
The heifers are judged on the thickness of their muscle, and judges look for “good-structured cattle that move well,” Preston said. Students purchase registered heifers and groom, feed and raise them to compete against as many as 30 other contestants — but they never know exactly how many other contestants they’ll be up against.
Chisum has been bringing students to Four States Fair and Rodeo for more than 10 years, Preston said. Conveniently located near Paris, it provides good experience close by with the feel of a much larger stock show, he said. Plus, the pay is an added bonus.
“Not a single kid came home with less than $65 in their pocket,” Preston said.
The students all enjoyed the competition, and new competitors gained good exposure to a stock show environment, Preston said.
“Some of the kids hadn’t shown before, so it was good experience for them,” he said.
Paris District Treasurer Lannie Farris said the show was amazing.
“The Chisum group did amazing,” Farris said. “There was so many first, second and third places for a Texas major. We were all so excited to go. It was a couple of our first times to show our heifers, including mine, and we absolutely loved it. I’m happy with third but I’m hoping to do even better at the next one.”
Farris also thanked Preston for his help.
“We are so thankful for our amazing ag teacher who helped all of us, whether it be hauling us down there, helping with feeding, practicing setting up, or giving up some good pep talks to get rid of first show jitters,” she said.
The Chisum FFA chapter has 247 students total, according to Preston. FFA is a national nonprofit focused on promoting agricultural education, specifically agricultural science, business and technology.
The goal of the chapter this year was to get involved with other schools such as Chisum middle and elementary schools, and to connect with other FFA chapters in the area, such as Prairiland and Detroit, Farris previously said. The chapter also will focus on community service and education.
