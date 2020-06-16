ENLOE — The Delta County Jr. Livestock show, after a month and a half-long delay from the novel coronavirus, finally went on as planned in Enloe.
“We had a large attendance,” Cooper ISD FFA director Les Harris said. “There were well over 150 to 175 people in attendance.”
He said because of the coronavirus and the schools being shut down, he felt that he couldn’t just call off the event.
“With the really tough year these kids have had, I wasn’t going to cancel on them,” Harris said, adding that throughout the show, everyone abided by social distancing guidelines.
Some of the shows were pretty small, he said, but they were high in quality.
“Those kids fed those pigs and rabbits and (other animals) for an extra month and a half.”
The belt buckles won by the students were purchased by Lone Star Agricultural Credit, Harris said, through vice president Kregg Slakey, and pictures of the event were taken by Robert Scott out of Delta County.
Winners at the show are as follows:
For the beef heifer show (British), grand champion went to Journi Ingra and reserve champion to Lynlee Atchley. Showmanship went to Journi, with showmanship reserve to Katie Burnett;
For the goat show, grand champion went to Braylee Stegall;
For the market goat, grand champion went to Braylee, while reserve went to Jace Meers;
At the breeding poultry show, grand champion went to Easton Ford;
For the swine show Jolyn McCoy took home grand champion and Michael Bergouja;
At the rabbit show, grand champion went to Alexis Carmon, reserve to Maci Morris and showmanship to Tanner Houchins;
In the sheep show, grand champion went to Sierra Villareal, reserve to Juan Ramos and showmanship to Sierra;
For standard breeding poultry, grand champion went to Easton Ford, while showmanship went to Laney Young;
In the market lamb show, Sierra Villareal took home grand champion, while Naomi Ramos won reserve;
At the beef heifer show (American), grand champion went to Katie Burnett and supreme champion to Journi Ingram, with supreme reserve to Katie.
Participating in the suck bucket were Brenlee Meeks, Hadli Blevins, Harlan Blevins, Brooklyn Stewart, Heston Skeen, Isabel Ramos, Wyatt Demidio and Aidyn Mitchell.
