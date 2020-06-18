For years, Paris has been in the planning stages of adding a bicycle pump track. Now that work has begun, and the city is one step closer to seeing that goal become reality.
After hauling in more than 80 loads of dirt and gravel, workers have nearly completed the groundwork and shaping of the track. Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Greg Wilson said he expects to see work on that phase of construction completed by Friday.
“There has been a crew of four guys out there working, and I know they’re planning on having three more coming out and joining them some time this week, which’ll bring their crew up to seven,” Wilson said Wednesday. “They’re at the stage where they’re shaping all the berms right now.”
After crews finish laying the dirt and gravel, they will begin the labor-intensive job of pouring the asphalt, Wilson said. That process should take roughly five days to finish, weather permitting.
Following that phase, crews will install the astroturf along the 16,000-square-foot facility, which Wilson said is another labor-intensive step in the construction process.
“It’s my understanding that’ll take three weeks,” he said.
Once the astroturf has been added, crews will finish things up by installing shade structures throughout the track.
Red Bull, the sponsor for the Pump Track World Championships, has expressed interest in hosting an event — either the national qualifiers or world championship — at Paris’ track.
“Last year, when we thought we could have it built, they were looking for a place to host their world championships, and it would’ve been between doing it in Japan, doing it in Switzerland or — if we could get our track built in time — doing it in Paris, Texas,” Wilson said.
He added that Red Bull hosting an event in Paris would be monumental for the tourism industry in Lamar County.
“This is huge,” he said. “Anytime you can get something hosted by a company like Red Bull, and it’s going to be on Red Bull TV, it’s going to be big. It’s going to be a big draw, and not just for the event, but also just to ride this track. It has tremendous value.”
Wilson added the pump track will tie into Paris as a bicycle destination, as the city also hosts the Tour de Paris annually.
Work to bring the pump track to Paris has been spearheaded by Casey Ressler, a real estate agent with Century 21 and a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
In November, Paris City Council approved a $451,692 contract with American Ramp, the parent company of Velosolutions, the group that worked with Hayter Engineering of Paris on the track and its landscape design.
Funding for the $680,000 facility comes with a 50/50 state match using federal funds. Texas Parks and Wildlife contributes $340,000, the city $100,000 from 2017 bond money, the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Council $50,000 and the rest from private funds and in-kind donations.
“This should be big for Paris, and I’m thrilled to see the work getting started,” Wilson said.
