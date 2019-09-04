People will be able to celebrate what makes Paris unique this weekend at Paris Fest, which will feature vendor booths for several local boutiques, artists, shops and more.
“It’s a celebration of Paris and the people who make this community unique,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Sixty four booths will be set up at the vendor fair, with a wide range of products and services offered.
“It’s such a wide variety, there’s something for everyone,” Allen said. “I encourage everyone to come see the wide variety of things Paris has to offer.”
